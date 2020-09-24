Global  
 

President Trump Courts Hispanic Vote In Doral

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:28s - Published
President Trump Courts Hispanic Vote In Doral

President Trump Courts Hispanic Vote In Doral

Jessica Vallejo reports the president hosted a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable.


President Trump To Host “Latinos for Trump” Roundtable In Doral On Friday

President Donald Trump will court the Hispanic vote in Doral on Friday when he hosts a “Latinos for...
cbs4.com - Published


