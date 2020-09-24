President Trump Courts Hispanic Vote In Doral
Jessica Vallejo reports the president hosted a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable.
Judge To USPS: Reassemble Sorting Machines Now. USPS: Umm...Last week, a federal judge issued an injunction requiring the US Postal Service to reverse changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The judge called the changes an 'an intentional effort' by..
President Trump Taking Heat For Refusing To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of PowerCBS News White House Correspondent Paula Reid breaks down the backlash and Republican response.
Pa. Officials React To Trump's Refusal To Guarantee Peaceful Transition Of Power If He LosesPresident Trump not committing to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses brought a swift response from Pennsylvania officials. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.