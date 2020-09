Chicago Church Where Emmett Till's Funeral Was Held Listed Among Endangered Places Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 minutes ago Chicago Church Where Emmett Till's Funeral Was Held Listed Among Endangered Places According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the church has "severe structural issues" and needs rehabilitation funding and partnerships "to ensure long-term viability." 0

