Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Trainer Pays Tribute
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer of more than 20 years, Bryant Johnson, honored the late Supreme Court justice with pushups at the Capitol.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's longtime trainer honors her with push-ups at Capitol ceremonyJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was well known for her rigorous exercise routine, working out even as she battled cancer.
