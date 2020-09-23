Global  
 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Trainer Pays Tribute

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer of more than 20 years, Bryant Johnson, honored the late Supreme Court justice with pushups at the Capitol.


