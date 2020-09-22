Global  
 

Toilet paper shelves left half-empty as panic buying returns to UK supermarkets

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Toilet paper shelves left half-empty as panic buying returns to UK supermarkets

Toilet paper shelves left half-empty as panic buying returns to UK supermarkets

Amid reports of panic buying resuming in UK supermarkets over fears of a second lockdown, several shelves in the toilet paper aisle had been stripped in this branch of Waitrose in Surbiton, southwest London, on Friday (September 25).

A sign on the shelves had informed customers that "most grocery items" were limited to three per customer and that the store is "receiving new deliveries regularly".

Despite this, the selection was half-empty, with many customers opting for household brands over Waitrose's cheaper 'essential' offering, keeping in line with the supermarket's reputation for upmarket customers.

Elsewhere, supermarkets Tesco and Morrisons are rationing toilet paper and hand sanitiser due to the concerning rise in consumer behaviour.


