Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd.

Cowherd says that the Cowboys either score too early in the game, or cannot generate enough offense in late-game situations.

He also says that the key to the Cowboys winning against the Seattle Seahawks is keeping Russell Wilson off of the field.