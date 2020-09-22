Global  
 

Watch: Indian delegate at UN General Assembly walks out when PM Imran Khan began speaking

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Indian delegate at the United Nations General Assembly Hall walked out when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his speech.


