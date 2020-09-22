'Lies, misinformation, malice': India slams Pak PM Imran Khan’s UNGA speech

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, India promptly responded to Khan's comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements. Indian delegate Mijito Vinito, who had earlier walked out of the hall when Imran Khan's pre-recorded statement was played, presented India's stand. Mijito said, "Leader of Pakistan today called for those who incite hate and violence to be outlawed. But, as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself? This Hall heard incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable suggestion to offer to world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering and malice spread through this Assembly.""This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds. The leader, whom we heard today, is the same person who referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a "Martyr" in his Parliament in July. The same leader who spewed venom today admitted in 2019 in public in US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan and have fought in Afghanistan and in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India. Only dispute left in Kashmir relates to that part of Kashmir that's still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pak to vacate all those areas that it's in illegal occupation of," he added.
Since the late 1980s Pakistan's military establishment has used youth from Jammu and Kashmir to join its various terrorist proxies like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taibah and Jaish-e-Mohammed, said the director of Amsterdam based think-tank, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi. Junaid told the UN that rejection of India was the slogan dictated to the youth of Kashmir as Islamabad's aim was Islamic Caliphate and merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. He added, "Today, led by its Foreign Minister, Pakistan is demanding a return of the autonomy that Jammu and Kashmir had earlier enjoyed under the Indian Constitution. The same Constitution against which, it started this proxy war in which Kashmiris were massacred".
Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Pok) activist Amjad Ayub Mirza spoke to Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad. The PoK activist exposed Pakistan's brutalities in the region. Why PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan residents want to join India? Watch the full video for more.
While exercising India's Right of Reply in response to Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, India's first secretary to United Nations in Geneva, Vimarsh Aryan said, "Pakistan's sole objective as a member of this Council is to distract the attention of international community from serious human rights violations committed by it against its own people and in Indian territories occupied by it. During this pandemic when everyone is putting on a mask for the safety and protection of fellow human beings, Pakistan unfortunately is using another kind of pernicious mask to masquerade as a champion of human rights that it itself violates by torturing and persecuting minorities. The Pakistani shenanigan of running with the hare and hunting with the hound is hard to miss."
India accused Pakistan of spreading 'imposturous political propaganda'. India exercised Right of Reply at the 45th Session of Human Rights Council. "Yet again, though we are not surprised, Pakistan has twice chosen to divert the attention of the Council with its imposturous political propaganda full of disinformation and gratuitous references about India's internal matters today," said Senthil Kumar, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN. Earlier, members of Sikhs community staged protest outside Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi against 'abduction and forced conversion of Sikh girls in Pakistan'. MEA summoned a senior official of Pakistan High Commission on the issue and lodged a strong protest with the official over the incident. The ministry also issued a note verbale to Islamabad strongly raising its concerns over the matter.
