'Lies, misinformation, malice': India slams Pak PM Imran Khan’s UNGA speech

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:11s - Published
India hit back at Pakistan for raking up Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly.

Slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, India said that Jammu and Kashmir is its 'integral and inalienable' part.

India exercised its Right of Reply in the high-level debate of 75th session of UNGA.

Indian delegate Mijito Vinito said, "The leader of Pakistan called for those who incite hate, violence to be outlawed.

But as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself?

This hall heard the incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself.

Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, war mongering and malice spread through this Assembly.

The words used by the leader of Pakistan demean the very essence of the United Nations." Earlier, Vinito had walked out of hall during Pakistan PM's speech.

Imran khan's pre-recorded statement was played at UN General Assembly.

Junior diplomat Vinito picked up his papers, left the hall as Khan's speech was played.

Imran Khan had raised kashmir issue and criticised Indian govt on several issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address UN General Assembly on saturday.


Terrorism, clandestine nuclear trade Pakistan's 'only crowning glory' for 70 years: India at UN

 The "only crowning glory" that Pakistan has to show to the world for the last seven decades is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and..
IndiaTimes

India slams Pak PM Imran Khan at UN, highlights Islamabad's support for terror, religious persecution

 Indian Diplomat Mijito Vinito who gave a snub to Imran Khan's speech by walking out from UNGA hall delivered India's right of reply.
DNA
UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan [Video]

UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, India promptly responded to Khan's comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements. Indian delegate Mijito Vinito, who had earlier walked out of the hall when Imran Khan's pre-recorded statement was played, presented India's stand. Mijito said, "Leader of Pakistan today called for those who incite hate and violence to be outlawed. But, as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself? This Hall heard incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable suggestion to offer to world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering and malice spread through this Assembly.""This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds. The leader, whom we heard today, is the same person who referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a "Martyr" in his Parliament in July. The same leader who spewed venom today admitted in 2019 in public in US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan and have fought in Afghanistan and in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India. Only dispute left in Kashmir relates to that part of Kashmir that's still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pak to vacate all those areas that it's in illegal occupation of," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:47Published

Pak exploits Kashmiri youth as pawns in its proxy war, says EFSAS director [Video]

Pak exploits Kashmiri youth as pawns in its proxy war, says EFSAS director

Since the late 1980s Pakistan's military establishment has used youth from Jammu and Kashmir to join its various terrorist proxies like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taibah and Jaish-e-Mohammed, said the director of Amsterdam based think-tank, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi. Junaid told the UN that rejection of India was the slogan dictated to the youth of Kashmir as Islamabad's aim was Islamic Caliphate and merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. He added, "Today, led by its Foreign Minister, Pakistan is demanding a return of the autonomy that Jammu and Kashmir had earlier enjoyed under the Indian Constitution. The same Constitution against which, it started this proxy war in which Kashmiris were massacred".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Parliament passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, these 5 languages are now 'official' in J&K

 The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
DNA

'PoK & Gilgit-Baltistan want divorce from Pakistan': Activist slams Imran govt [Video]

'PoK & Gilgit-Baltistan want divorce from Pakistan': Activist slams Imran govt

Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Pok) activist Amjad Ayub Mirza spoke to Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad. The PoK activist exposed Pakistan's brutalities in the region. Why PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan residents want to join India? Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:47Published

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet Manmohan Singh on his birthday

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday. Wishing Singh, the Prime..
IndiaTimes

Pak's sole objective is to distract attention from human rights violations: India at UNHRC [Video]

Pak's sole objective is to distract attention from human rights violations: India at UNHRC

While exercising India's Right of Reply in response to Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, India's first secretary to United Nations in Geneva, Vimarsh Aryan said, "Pakistan's sole objective as a member of this Council is to distract the attention of international community from serious human rights violations committed by it against its own people and in Indian territories occupied by it. During this pandemic when everyone is putting on a mask for the safety and protection of fellow human beings, Pakistan unfortunately is using another kind of pernicious mask to masquerade as a champion of human rights that it itself violates by torturing and persecuting minorities. The Pakistani shenanigan of running with the hare and hunting with the hound is hard to miss."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
'In Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan, you may not return home': India at UNHRC [Video]

'In Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan, you may not return home': India at UNHRC

India accused Pakistan of spreading 'imposturous political propaganda'. India exercised Right of Reply at the 45th Session of Human Rights Council. "Yet again, though we are not surprised, Pakistan has twice chosen to divert the attention of the Council with its imposturous political propaganda full of disinformation and gratuitous references about India's internal matters today," said Senthil Kumar, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN. Earlier, members of Sikhs community staged protest outside Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi against 'abduction and forced conversion of Sikh girls in Pakistan'. MEA summoned a senior official of Pakistan High Commission on the issue and lodged a strong protest with the official over the incident. The ministry also issued a note verbale to Islamabad strongly raising its concerns over the matter.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published

India slams Pak PM Imran Khan at UN, highlights Islamabad's support for terror, religious persecution

Indian Diplomat Mijito Vinito who gave a snub to Imran Khan's speech by walking out from UNGA hall...
DNA - Published


