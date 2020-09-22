'Lies, misinformation, malice': India slams Pak PM Imran Khan’s UNGA speech

India hit back at Pakistan for raking up Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly.

Slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, India said that Jammu and Kashmir is its 'integral and inalienable' part.

India exercised its Right of Reply in the high-level debate of 75th session of UNGA.

Indian delegate Mijito Vinito said, "The leader of Pakistan called for those who incite hate, violence to be outlawed.

But as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself?

This hall heard the incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself.

Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, war mongering and malice spread through this Assembly.

The words used by the leader of Pakistan demean the very essence of the United Nations." Earlier, Vinito had walked out of hall during Pakistan PM's speech.

Imran khan's pre-recorded statement was played at UN General Assembly.

Junior diplomat Vinito picked up his papers, left the hall as Khan's speech was played.

Imran Khan had raised kashmir issue and criticised Indian govt on several issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address UN General Assembly on saturday.