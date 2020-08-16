Khan on police practices after fatal shooting of officer

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have observed a minute's silence for the police officer who was tragically killed in Croydon whilst on duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited.
A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a “long-serving sergeant”, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, openedfire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours ofFriday.
Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest. The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and officers during a “Resist AndAct For Freedom” rally on Saturday afternoon. Dozens of officers, includingsome on horseback, were repelled by human blockades with loud cheering andchanting as they tried to make arrests. Scotland Yard said the large crowds ofpeople are “putting themselves and others at risk” just a day after Mayor ofLondon Sadiq Khan warned it is “increasingly likely” restrictions will beneeded to slow the spread of coronavirus in the capital, adding he was“extremely concerned” about the rate of transmission in London.
A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that while Kangana is doing the talking, there was some other group behind her who are trying to defame the state and its police department. The actor hit back immediately saying that she would return to Mumbai on 9th September and dared those opposing her return to try and stop her. Kangana Ranaut had earlier also said that she is more afraid of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia gang and called on the centre to provide security to her in Mumbai. She had said that she will help the Narcotics Control Bureau in its probe into the Bollywood drug angle in the Sushant6 Singh Rajput death case. Watch the video for all the details on the story.
A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-oldboy. She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak toofficers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home inCumberland Park, Acton, west London. Police believe they know the identity ofthe boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said. No-one else is beingsought in connection with the death.
Children on the first day back at Charles Dickens Primary School in southLondon, as schools in England reopen to pupils following the coronaviruslockdown. Approximately 40% of schools were expected to welcome back studentsfor the start of the autumn term on September 1, despite concerns being raisedabout their ability to reopen safely.
Police officers have gathered to lay flowers in honour of a police officer who was shot dead at Croydon Custody Centre while on duty.
A local resident who has lived in the Croydon area for 12 years has described the fatal shooting of a police officer as "scary".