Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Khan on police practices after fatal shooting of officer

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Khan on police practices after fatal shooting of officer

Khan on police practices after fatal shooting of officer

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has responded to a question about police practices during a statement outside New Scotland Yard.

It comes after a police officer was shot dead by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in south London.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sadiq Khan Sadiq Khan British Labour politician, Mayor of London

London mayor pays tribute to police officer killed in Corydon [Video]

London mayor pays tribute to police officer killed in Corydon

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan makes a statement outside New Scotland Yardfollowing the fatal shooting of a police officer in Croydon. The incidentoccurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Minute’s silence held for fallen police officer [Video]

Minute’s silence held for fallen police officer

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have observed a minute's silence for the police officer who was tragically killed in Croydon whilst on duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published

London to go on Covid-19 watchlist as cases rise

 Mayor Sadiq Khan says the city is at "a worrying tipping point" as cases rise across the boroughs.
BBC News
London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus [Video]

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

U.K. reports record number of new virus cases

 London, home to almost 9 million people, is being labelled an "area of concern."
CBS News
Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss [Video]

Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss

A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a “long-serving sergeant”, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, openedfire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours ofFriday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

Scotland Yard Scotland Yard Headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service, London

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest [Video]

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest

Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest. The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and officers during a “Resist AndAct For Freedom” rally on Saturday afternoon. Dozens of officers, includingsome on horseback, were repelled by human blockades with loud cheering andchanting as they tried to make arrests. Scotland Yard said the large crowds ofpeople are “putting themselves and others at risk” just a day after Mayor ofLondon Sadiq Khan warned it is “increasingly likely” restrictions will beneeded to slow the spread of coronavirus in the capital, adding he was“extremely concerned” about the rate of transmission in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds [Video]

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that while Kangana is doing the talking, there was some other group behind her who are trying to defame the state and its police department. The actor hit back immediately saying that she would return to Mumbai on 9th September and dared those opposing her return to try and stop her. Kangana Ranaut had earlier also said that she is more afraid of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia gang and called on the centre to provide security to her in Mumbai. She had said that she will help the Narcotics Control Bureau in its probe into the Bollywood drug angle in the Sushant6 Singh Rajput death case. Watch the video for all the details on the story.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:04Published
Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy [Video]

Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-oldboy. She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak toofficers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home inCumberland Park, Acton, west London. Police believe they know the identity ofthe boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said. No-one else is beingsought in connection with the death.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

South London South London Place in England

Schools return amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Schools return amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

Children on the first day back at Charles Dickens Primary School in southLondon, as schools in England reopen to pupils following the coronaviruslockdown. Approximately 40% of schools were expected to welcome back studentsfor the start of the autumn term on September 1, despite concerns being raisedabout their ability to reopen safely.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Zuckerberg on Breonna Taylor's death: No one "held accountable"

 America's criminal justice system "needs to be changed," Facebook CEO tells employees in remarks about Taylor's death.
CBS News
Police officers lay flowers in honour of colleague [Video]

Police officers lay flowers in honour of colleague

Police officers have gathered to lay flowers in honour of a police officer who was shot dead at Croydon Custody Centre while on duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:33Published

Apple will temporarily stop taking a 30 percent cut on Facebook event fees

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Earlier this year, Facebook launched a new feature that let small businesses create paid online events. The..
The Verge

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Met chief: Appears 'suspect shot himself' [Video]

Met chief: Appears 'suspect shot himself'

Metropolitan police commissioner reacts to fatal shooting of officer in Croydon, saying 'Police are like one family'.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:54Published
Local resident describes Croydon incident as ‘scary’ [Video]

Local resident describes Croydon incident as ‘scary’

A local resident who has lived in the Croydon area for 12 years has described the fatal shooting of a police officer as "scary". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:20Published
Home Secretary 'deeply shocked' by fatal shooting of police officer [Video]

Home Secretary 'deeply shocked' by fatal shooting of police officer

Priti Patel says she is 'deeply shocked and saddened' at the fatal shooting ofa police officer in Croydon. The Home Secretary was commenting after anofficer was shot dead in the early hours of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published