London mayor pays tribute to police officer killed in Corydon

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have observed a minute's silence for the police officer who was tragically killed in Croydon whilst on duty.
A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a "long-serving sergeant", Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, openedfire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours ofFriday.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited.
Workers in the City of London today gave their verdict on the possibility of a lockdown in the capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan will meet with local London council leaders today to discuss possible new restrictions, which they would then put to government ministers.
Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A local resident who has lived in the Croydon area for 12 years has described the fatal shooting of a police officer as "scary".
Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to an officer who was killed whilst on duty in Croydon in the early hours of Friday morning.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was "heartbreaking" that a Metropolitan Police officer lost his life in the city. The officer was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre.
Policing minister Kit Malthouse has raised a point of order in the House of Commons to pay tribute to a police officer who was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre.