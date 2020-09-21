Global  
 

London mayor pays tribute to police officer killed in Corydon

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan makes a statement outside New Scotland Yardfollowing the fatal shooting of a police officer in Croydon.

The incidentoccurred in the early hours of Friday morning.


Minute’s silence held for fallen police officer [Video]

Minute’s silence held for fallen police officer

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have observed a minute's silence for the police officer who was tragically killed in Croydon whilst on duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published
Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss [Video]

Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss

A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a “long-serving sergeant”, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, openedfire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours ofFriday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus [Video]

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
City workers react to a possible London lockdown [Video]

City workers react to a possible London lockdown

Workers in the City of London today gave their verdict on the possibility of a lockdown in the capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan will meet with local London council leaders today to discuss possible new restrictions, which they would then put to government ministers. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

Croydon Croydon Town in South London, England

Local resident describes Croydon incident as ‘scary’ [Video]

Local resident describes Croydon incident as ‘scary’

A local resident who has lived in the Croydon area for 12 years has described the fatal shooting of a police officer as "scary". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published
Cressida Dick: ‘We police are all mourning a great loss’ [Video]

Cressida Dick: ‘We police are all mourning a great loss’

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to an officer who was killed whilst on duty in Croydon in the early hours of Friday morning. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Croydon: 'Lets not speculate' [Video]

Croydon: 'Lets not speculate'

London mayor says its important we don't speculate about the killing of a police officer and allow investigations to take place.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:15Published
Mayor of London says police officer death is ‘heartbreaking’ [Video]

Mayor of London says police officer death is ‘heartbreaking’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was "heartbreaking" that a Metropolitan Police officer lost his life in the city. The officer was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre. Report by Patelr...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published
Policing minister pays tribute to fallen officer [Video]

Policing minister pays tribute to fallen officer

Policing minister Kit Malthouse has raised a point of order in the House of Commons to pay tribute to a police officer who was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre. Report by Patelr. Like..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:49Published