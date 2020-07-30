Global  
 

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest

Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest.

The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and officers during a “Resist AndAct For Freedom” rally on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of officers, includingsome on horseback, were repelled by human blockades with loud cheering andchanting as they tried to make arrests.

Scotland Yard said the large crowds ofpeople are “putting themselves and others at risk” just a day after Mayor ofLondon Sadiq Khan warned it is “increasingly likely” restrictions will beneeded to slow the spread of coronavirus in the capital, adding he was“extremely concerned” about the rate of transmission in London.


A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that while Kangana is doing the talking, there was some other group behind her who are trying to defame the state and its police department. The actor hit back immediately saying that she would return to Mumbai on 9th September and dared those opposing her return to try and stop her. Kangana Ranaut had earlier also said that she is more afraid of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia gang and called on the centre to provide security to her in Mumbai. She had said that she will help the Narcotics Control Bureau in its probe into the Bollywood drug angle in the Sushant6 Singh Rajput death case. Watch the video for all the details on the story.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-oldboy. She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak toofficers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home inCumberland Park, Acton, west London. Police believe they know the identity ofthe boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said. No-one else is beingsought in connection with the death.

A teenager who died after being stabbed in London’s West End has been named asJeremy Menesses. Police were called to reports of an assault on Market Placeat the junction with Oxford Street at 5.38pm on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.A young man suffering from a stab injury was taken to a central Londonhospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.

Protesters have largely dispersed from the Extinction Rebellion gathering inTrafalgar Square, but some were carried or led away by police after theyrefused to move. Other demonstrators applauded as one woman was lifted byofficers outside the National Gallery. Another man in handcuffs was escortedfrom the area by police.

Extinction Rebellion activists have gathered in central London for a third day of climate change demonstrations. More than 300 people have been arrested during the protests in Parliament and Trafalgar Square. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Extinction Rebellion activists have gathered in central London for a third day of climate change demonstrations. More than 300 people have been arrested during the protests in Parliament and Trafalgar Square. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

A 9-tonne sculpture of a giant swirl of whipped cream with a cherry on top, as well as a fly and a drone, was unveiled on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth in London on Thursday (July 30).

Hundreds from a group calling themselves 'Resist and Act' have gathered in central London to rally against Covid-19 vaccines and public health restrictions. Scuffles broke out between protesters and police, after the crowds formed human blockades opposite the officers to stop them from making arrests. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says it is shocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not consulted with other parties throughout the Covid-19. The first ministers of Wales and Scotland, as well as the Mayor of London, have criticised the government for failing to speak to them directly about the possibility of a new national lockdown in England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Thousands of protesters descended on central London today (September 19th) to voice their anger at the possibility of mass coronavirus vaccinations. The anti-lockdown protesters were made up of..

Thousands of protesters descended on central London today (September 19th) to voice their anger at the possibility of mass coronavirus vaccinations. The anti-lockdown protesters were made up of..

Around 16 people were injured after a massive clash broke out between state police and assistant police personnel in Ranchi on September 18. Out of the 16 injured, 10 were police officials while 6..

