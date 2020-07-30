Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest
Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest.
The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and officers during a “Resist AndAct For Freedom” rally on Saturday afternoon.
Dozens of officers, includingsome on horseback, were repelled by human blockades with loud cheering andchanting as they tried to make arrests.
Scotland Yard said the large crowds ofpeople are “putting themselves and others at risk” just a day after Mayor ofLondon Sadiq Khan warned it is “increasingly likely” restrictions will beneeded to slow the spread of coronavirus in the capital, adding he was“extremely concerned” about the rate of transmission in London.
A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-oldboy. She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak toofficers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home inCumberland Park, Acton, west London. Police believe they know the identity ofthe boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said. No-one else is beingsought in connection with the death.
A teenager who died after being stabbed in London’s West End has been named asJeremy Menesses. Police were called to reports of an assault on Market Placeat the junction with Oxford Street at 5.38pm on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.A young man suffering from a stab injury was taken to a central Londonhospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.
Protesters have largely dispersed from the Extinction Rebellion gathering inTrafalgar Square, but some were carried or led away by police after theyrefused to move. Other demonstrators applauded as one woman was lifted byofficers outside the National Gallery. Another man in handcuffs was escortedfrom the area by police.
Extinction Rebellion activists have gathered in central London for a third day of climate change demonstrations.
More than 300 people have been arrested during the protests in Parliament and Trafalgar Square. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Hundreds from a group calling themselves 'Resist and Act' have gathered in central London to rally against Covid-19 vaccines and public health restrictions.
Scuffles broke out between protesters and police, after the crowds formed human blockades opposite the officers to stop them from making arrests. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
