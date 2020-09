Chicago Red Stars' Sarah Gorden Launches Nonprofit To Lift Up Young Women Of Color Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:19s - Published 4 minutes ago Chicago Red Stars' Sarah Gorden Launches Nonprofit To Lift Up Young Women Of Color Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden is aiming to go beyond the social media statements and T-shirts to do something to lift up Black lives. Katie Johnston reports. 0

