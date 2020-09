Amber Alert: Man Accused Of Abducting 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres In Pennsylvania, May Be Headed To NYC Area CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Amber Alert: Man Accused Of Abducting 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres In Pennsylvania, May Be Headed To NYC Area State police say a man who allegedly abducted a 7-year-old girl in Pennsylvania may be headed to the New York City area. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend