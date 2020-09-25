Father Charged With Kidnapping 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres From Elkins Park Home



Tweets about this ANEMOI RT @thedukeoriginal: Canada : Iranian father kidnapped his daughter so that she is raised away from western culture! https://t.co/eNqJ9mDIm7 2 days ago The Duke Canada : Iranian father kidnapped his daughter so that she is raised away from western culture! https://t.co/eNqJ9mDIm7 2 days ago HotMessMami RT @ABCWorldNews: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man has been charged with attempted kidnapping after surveillance video shows him trying to snatch a… 2 days ago Scoop: Memphis #ScoopMemphis: 35-year-old Calvin Hinton was charged with aggravated kidnapping and theft of property after taking… https://t.co/E4vKzN3Ypo 4 days ago Joanne I wrote this letter to NC law enforcement in April 2016. DA Greg Newman charged me with kidnapping my own abused ch… https://t.co/YmSbhNqLWL 5 days ago