Father Charged With Kidnapping 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres From Elkins Park Home

ANEMOI RT @thedukeoriginal: Canada : Iranian father kidnapped his daughter so that she is raised away from western culture!
https://t.co/eNqJ9mDIm7 2 days ago
The Duke Canada : Iranian father kidnapped his daughter so that she is raised away from western culture!
https://t.co/eNqJ9mDIm7 2 days ago
HotMessMami RT @ABCWorldNews: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man has been charged with attempted kidnapping after surveillance video shows him trying to snatch a… 2 days ago
Scoop: Memphis #ScoopMemphis: 35-year-old Calvin Hinton was charged with aggravated kidnapping and theft of property after taking… https://t.co/E4vKzN3Ypo 4 days ago
Joanne I wrote this letter to NC law enforcement in April 2016. DA Greg Newman charged me with kidnapping my own abused ch… https://t.co/YmSbhNqLWL 5 days ago
7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins ParkHoward Monroe reports.
Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police SayAlexandria Hoff reports.
Amber Alert Issued For Giselle Torres, Last Seen In Elkins ParkPolice say Giselle was taken by her father.