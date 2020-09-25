Global  
 

Father Charged With Kidnapping 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres From Elkins Park Home

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Father Charged With Kidnapping 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres From Elkins Park Home
The case remains under investigation.

AMBER Alert: Man Accused Of Abducting 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres In Pennsylvania May Be Headed To NYC Area

Pennsylvania State Police say 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres allegedly abducted 7-year-old Giselle...
CBS 2 - Published


7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park [Video]

7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park

Howard Monroe reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:36Published
Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police Say [Video]

Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police Say

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:05Published
Amber Alert Issued For Giselle Torres, Last Seen In Elkins Park [Video]

Amber Alert Issued For Giselle Torres, Last Seen In Elkins Park

Police say Giselle was taken by her father.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:31Published