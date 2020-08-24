Global  
 

Dax Shepard Opens Up About Relapsing After 16 Years of Sobriety, 'Family Guy' Finds New Cleveland Brown & More | THR News

Dax Shepard Opens Up About Relapsing After 16 Years of Sobriety, 'Family Guy' Finds New Cleveland Brown & More | THR News

Dax Shepard has shared that he recently relapsed after his long-running, publicly celebrated sobriety, Charles Barkley was blasted on social media Thursday night and 'Family Guy' has found the new voice of Cleveland Brown.


In deeply personal podcast, Dax Shepard shares he is recovering from a recent relapse

 Dax Shepard is opening up about his struggles with sobriety and shares some personal moments during his podcast.
USATODAY.com
Ellen Pompeo On When She Wants To Leave "Grey's Anatomy" [Video]

Ellen Pompeo On When She Wants To Leave "Grey's Anatomy"

Actress Ellen Pompeo has been on "Grey's Anatomy" for 17 seasons. The actress recently appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert." She said she hasn't loved watching herself go from 33 to 50 onscreen. "But at the same time, I think the overall goal of my life is to always keep my ego in check." Pompeo talked about when she wants to make her exit. "To leave while the show is still on top is definitely a goal." "I'm not trying to stay on the show forever. No way.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published
Dax Shepard is 'recovering at home' following motorcycle accident [Video]

Dax Shepard is 'recovering at home' following motorcycle accident

Kristen Bell has updated fans on her husband Dax Shepard's condition following his motorcycle accident earlier this week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Arif Zahir Set to Play Cleveland Brown in Season 19 of 'Family Guy' | THR News [Video]

Arif Zahir Set to Play Cleveland Brown in Season 19 of 'Family Guy' | THR News

Fox's 'Family Guy' has found its new Cleveland Brown.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:12Published

Charles Barkley Faces Backlash Over Breonna Taylor Comments | THR News [Video]

Charles Barkley Faces Backlash Over Breonna Taylor Comments | THR News

Charles Barkley on Thursday night was immediately blasted on social media after he appeared, to some, to defend the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:14Published

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal: Don't 'lump' killing of Breonna Taylor with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery

 Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal said the presence of a warrant differentiated Breonna Taylor's death from those of George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery.
USATODAY.com

