Dax Shepard Opens Up About Relapsing After 16 Years of Sobriety, 'Family Guy' Finds New Cleveland Brown & More | THR News
Dax Shepard Opens Up About Relapsing After 16 Years of Sobriety, 'Family Guy' Finds New Cleveland Brown & More | THR News
Dax Shepard has shared that he recently relapsed after his long-running, publicly celebrated sobriety, Charles Barkley was blasted on social media Thursday night and 'Family Guy' has found the new voice of Cleveland Brown.
Actress Ellen Pompeo has been on "Grey's Anatomy" for 17 seasons. The actress recently appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert." She said she hasn't loved watching herself go from 33 to 50 onscreen. "But at the same time, I think the overall goal of my life is to always keep my ego in check." Pompeo talked about when she wants to make her exit. "To leave while the show is still on top is definitely a goal." "I'm not trying to stay on the show forever. No way.
The murders of Actress Sharon Tate, and 5 others horrified and captivated the world in August 1969 and more than a half century later, a new documentary is shining a spotlight on one of the victims who..
