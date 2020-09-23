Another Royal Baby! Where Will Princess Eugenie's Baby Fall In The Line Of Succession?The UK’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have announced they are expecting a new bundle of joy. So what are the chances this little one will ever sit on the British throne?..
Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank expecting first childPrincess Eugenie is expecting her first child in early 2021.
BREAKING NEWS: Britain's Princess Eugenie pregnantBritish royal Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child.