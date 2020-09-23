Protest In Huntsville

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

We're following breaking news out of huntsville tonight!

A protest in support of breonna taylor is underway near huntsville city hall.

Those attending say justice was not served in louisville this week when only one officer was indicted - but not on charges directly related to her death.

You're taking a live look from louisville now.

The mayor extended a city-wide curfew through the weekend after several nights of protests.

Taylor's family is calling for peaceful demonstrations - but they say their fight isn't over.

I hope you never know the pain of your child being murdered 191 days in a row.

