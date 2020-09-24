Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants, Other Businesses

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:26s - Published
Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants, Other Businesses

Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants, Other Businesses

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses on Friday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida Gov. DeSantis lifts major restrictions on restaurants, other businesses, in push to boost economy

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida is lifting major coronavirus-era restrictions on...
FOXNews.com - Published

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim At Local Restaurant Restrictions

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to prohibit local governments from being able to close...
cbs4.com - Published

DeSantis Reopens Florida With Vow of Never Turning Back

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is lifting capacity restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, even...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

Grandmc9

Carolyn Mc RT @DeAnna4Congress: Yayyy RON! Ron’s the man. A true badass leader. Watch other states start following suit. #BeLikeRon No Masks. No Soc… 21 seconds ago

CrunchyDoughnu1

Crunchy Doughnut 🌵🇺🇸 RT @Destiny3650: BREAKING: Florida Governor DeSantis lifts COVID restrictions on restaurants and other businesses statewide. He also bann… 25 seconds ago

HardTru64414273

Limited RT @TrumpRulzz: Imagine that, treating your constituents like ADULTS!! BRAVO GOVERNOR!!! https://t.co/bKF3b7cu4f 44 seconds ago

MJObrienStarPac

MJ Obrien RT @GretaLWall: #NEW Florida Governor Ron Desantis lifts COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, fully reopening the sta… 2 minutes ago

Ow_My_Back_

Chris Loewen And then there’s this idiot: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifts COVID-19 restrictions on businesses statewide https://t.co/6HiOYiVMer 2 minutes ago

Csdk1111

Csdk🧢💰🦅☎🎼🎾🐊 RT @CBSEveningNews: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Eight states are reporting significant spikes in COVID-19 cases. Wisconsin is among the hardest h… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants [Video]

Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses on Friday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:51Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants, Virtually Nullifies Local Mask Ordinances [Video]

Gov. Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants, Virtually Nullifies Local Mask Ordinances

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses on Friday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:57Published
Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts Restaurant Restrictions [Video]

Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts Restaurant Restrictions

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses on Friday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:22Published