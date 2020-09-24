Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants, Other Businesses
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses on Friday.
Carolyn Mc RT @DeAnna4Congress: Yayyy RON! Ron’s the man.
A true badass leader. Watch other states start following suit. #BeLikeRon
No Masks. No Soc… 21 seconds ago
Crunchy Doughnut 🌵🇺🇸 RT @Destiny3650: BREAKING: Florida Governor DeSantis lifts COVID restrictions on restaurants and other businesses statewide.
He also bann… 25 seconds ago
Limited RT @TrumpRulzz: Imagine that, treating your constituents like ADULTS!! BRAVO GOVERNOR!!! https://t.co/bKF3b7cu4f 44 seconds ago
MJ Obrien RT @GretaLWall: #NEW Florida Governor Ron Desantis lifts COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, fully reopening the sta… 2 minutes ago
Chris Loewen And then there’s this idiot:
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifts COVID-19 restrictions on businesses statewide https://t.co/6HiOYiVMer 2 minutes ago
Csdk🧢💰🦅☎🎼🎾🐊 RT @CBSEveningNews: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Eight states are reporting significant spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Wisconsin is among the hardest h… 3 minutes ago
Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On RestaurantsFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses on Friday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants, Virtually Nullifies Local Mask OrdinancesFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses on Friday.
Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts Restaurant RestrictionsFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses on Friday.