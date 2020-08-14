High School Football: Brandon vs. Gulfport

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 days ago

Martin due to COVID-19 concerns, but still on the road taking on Brandon.

Gulfport technically getting two results on the same night, forfeiting the original game against St.

- gulfport technically getting tw- results on the- same night... forfeiting its- original game against st.

- martin, due to covid-19 - concerns... but still on the- road- taking on brandon.- no score here... tyler reed - picking up some tough yards on- the ground.

- but later in the drive.

On a bi- third down.

Bulldogs get a- stop... blake smith with the- sack.

- gulfport has to punt.

And it- doesn't go as planned.

Tres - ladner still gets it off.

But - b-j morrow scooping that up - like a shortstop.

- that would set up the bulldogs- with some nice real estate... a- dobie bartling hooks up with- myde thurman... and he's got- speed for days... touchdown - brandon... makes it 7-nothing - home- team.

- and what a game this one would- turn out to be... but in the en- it's- brandon... winning 20-13... in- four... i repeat... four- overtimes...- unreal... what a game.- - - - - - -