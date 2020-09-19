Overtime, Sept. 26 - Pt. 3

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

Highlights include CAK at CCS, Knox Webb at Notre Dame, DCA at Grace Academy

C-a-k rolled into chattanooga christian tonight with a 5-0 record and a number two state ranking.

They've also beaten their last two opponents by a combined score of 80-0.

Those are impressive numbers for the warriors, but c- c-s can trump those numbers.

The chargers have beaten c-a-k four staight times, including twice last season.

We pick it up in the third quarter.

C-c-s leads it 7-6.

=== cak at the two yard line.

J-d dunn takes it in.

Cak up 13 to 7.

=== next cak drive, dunn with the ball again.

Kid doesn't quit.

He fights his way in for six.

.

=== cak goes for the 2 points here.

They give the ball back to dunn-de-dunn-dunn.

Cak leading it 21 to 7.

=== how about a play that doesnt involv dun?

Thomas simpson throws the ball to caleb sparkman.

Defender on him but he still catches it.

=== warriors are in a hurry up offense.

Simpson gives the ball to dun.

Dun finds the gap.

He scores.

Warriors lead 27 to 7.

=== ccs finally gets the ball close to the endzone.

Jamicheal baxter takes the ball up the middle.

Touchdown chargers.

Warriors still lead 34 to 13.

=== chargers do the on-side kick thing.

C-a-k doesn't stare at the ball like teh atlanta falcons.

C-a-k goes on to win the region showdown 48-20.

Bag pipes playing, we must be in irish country.

Notre dame at home tonight against knox webb.

But it was the visitors doing an early irish jig.

First quarter.

The give to bradee mccoy.

He bounces outside for the touchdown.

7-0 knox webb.

Irish bounce back on their next series.

Give to khalil spence.

This just in.

You get a lot of yards running straight ahead on the gridiron.

Drive stalls.

In comes brayden diaz for the field goal.

The ball is tipped, so it's spinning wildly.

And it barely gets over the cross-bar.

So it's a 7-3 ballgame.

Start of the second quarter, knox webb the give to brandon winton.

He makes the corner of the end zone to extend the lead to 14-3.

Later in the quarter, spartans knocking on the door again.

Charlie robinson hits a wide open elijah bane in the end zone for the touchdown.

It's 21-3.

Spartans leave irish land with a 49-9 victory.

Bga at mccallie canceled due to positive covid test silverdale 13 knox grace 41 it's been a challenging year for all high school football teams this year, but especially grace academy.

On top of the virus, they lost their school and athletic facilities to a tornado last spring.

So the eagles have been on the road all summer and fall for practice, and now they're on the road for their home games as well.

But finley stadium is not a bad second home as grace entertained undefeated d-c-a.

We pick up at 8 minutes left in the 1st quarter.

Dca is up 14 to 0.

=== both defenses making big plays tonight.

Bradford gaines looking to pass the ball but he's sacked by connor brown.

Dca kicks on fourth down here.

=== tj walker keeps the ball.

He tries to run it, but he's stopped by riley stanton's back.

=== dca finally finds the endzone again.

Gaines hands the ball off to the running back.

He juckes out the camera man and takes it to the endzone.

Dca go up 21 to 0 === walker trying to show off his arm lat in the second quarter.

He throws to wide open tyler parrott.

Parrott can't get control of the ball.

=== grace academy tries something similar on the next play, hoping for seccess this time.

Jon lewis snatches the ball from grace, he runs the ball for 60 yards for a touchdown.

Dca goes up 28 to 0.

Dca wins 35 to 0.

Northwest whitfield 38 chattooga 14 fannin co 48 sourtheast whit 0 rockmart 42 coahulla creek 6 tackles, blocks, runs -- everything seemed to come with a little more intensity this week.

Teams are anywhere from two to six games deep into their schedules -- and it's showing.

However, the hardest hit of the night happens to go to an offensive playmaker this week... just watch this.... christian heritage smacked around heritage ... and evan lester smacked around the generals defense.

Look at this run.

He'd run through a brick wall, i bet.

That ended up being a touchdown run.

The lions shut down the generals 39-7.

Tennessee high