Overtime, Sept. 12 - Pt. 2

Highlights include Whitwell at Signal Mountain, Howard at Tyner

Football schedule tonight.

The huge rivalry game between south pittsburg and marion county has been canceled.

The decision was made after marion county learned that one of their players tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result, the whole team has to quarantine for 14-days per county health department regulations.

This will mark the first time since 19-54 that this rivalry will not be played.

Pirates head coach vic grider told us it would be hard to reschedule since the two teams don't have the same open date.

Because the warriors will be quarantined for two weeks, it will affect their game next friday against tyner.

Before sunset tonight, signal mountain entertained whitwell.

They honored all branches of our nation's military service before the game complete with a 21 gun salute.

First quarter.

Tigers to punt, and it's a bad snap over the head of the punter.

Ball rolls into the end zone, and noah dobson is there to pounce on it for the eagles touchdown.

7-0 signal mountain.

Next eagles series.

It's the give to andrew eichner.

He scoots in for the score.

Signal mountain enjoys a 14-0 lead.

Still in the first quarter.

Duncan cannon fakes the end around.

He's going to air it out.

He zips it down the middle to logan farr.

This goes for a 51-yard touchdown.

Eagles scored four touchdowns in the first quarter.

Tigers offense had some trouble.

Eagles hold a convention in the backfield led by nate menzel.

Signal mountain cruises to an easy hixson 0 sequatchie 21 grundy 6 bledsoe 40 landmark 0 christian heritage 45 model 21 lafayette 20 howard and tyner have been playing off and on since the 1970's, and last year, the hustlin' tigers finally posted a win over their cross town rival.

Howard snapped a 24 game losing streak to tyner with their 27-19 victory.

A different story this year.

Let's start in the second quarter.

Tyner is already up 6 to 0.

Make that 13-0.

Running back ben blackburn gets in the gap and scores.

=== next tyner drive, look out.

Running back jeremiah sawyer on the loose.

He's too fast for the defense and our camera man.

Touchdown tyner, 20-0.

=== howard offense got nowhere tonight.

Tigers forced to kick on their own five.

Whoops.

Snap way too high.

Deoreon elder tries to get rid of it.

Tyner jumps on it for a safety.

22-0 rams. === tyner gets the ball back.

First play, sawyer's just unstoppable.

Doing his best usain bolt impression as he rockets towards the endzone.

29 to 0.

=== tyner wins 36 to 0.

Lookout valley 19 brainerd 46 meigs 1 clinton 0 there's no bigger game to cheer in than the annual rivalry matchup.

We had plenty of those big games this week, and lots of spirit to go around.

Did your squad make this week's cheer cam?

It's rivalry week down in ringgold as the heritage generals march into downtown.

The battle for ringgold bragging rights commenses,