Overtime, Sept 19 - Pt. 1

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

Highlights include Boyd Buchanan vs Chattanooga Christian, CAK at Silverdale, Ensworth at Baylor, McCallie at Knox Catholic.

Welcome to news 12 overtime.

I'm rick nyman.

And i'm angela moryan.

Another week.

Another big game in chattanooga's version of the big house, finley stadium.

Last week it was mccallie- calhoun.

Tonight finley stadium was the site for the region showdown between cross- town rivals chattanooga christian and boyd buchanan.

Since the chargers and bucs joined up in the same region, c-c-s has won all three meetings.

For the bucs to stop the streak, they'd have to stop 'the tink'.

Chargers running back traveon scott -- or tink to his friends -- ran for over a hundred yards against baylor two weeks ago.

Ccs fans can kick back and relax because the chargers lead 22-0 to start the second quarter.

=== oh yeah, lots of scoring in this one.

Including right here.

Boyd quarterback breaks up the drought with a 25 yard toss to receiver caden johnson.

Bucs on the board, 22-7.

=== next drive, freshman boo carter gets loose.

Look out!

Is he gone?

No.

Kristian hughley trips him up before the score... === chargers missed the field goal to end that drive.

However, the next one?

Running back traveon scott gets in for six.

36-7 chargers.

=== boyd not giving up easily.

Morris to jamichael mcgoy.

24 yards.

36-14.

=== however, chargers seal the deal here.

Trick play all the way.

Wow.

Nice throw from running back javoris havis --- but what a catch from another freshman aj wallace.

Freshmen came to play tonight.

So did the chargers.

Big first region win, 49-21.

C-a-k at silverdale.

Warriors up 26-0 at halftime, and they got the second half kickoff.

Kick goes to kanye harris.

Fields it on the bounce around the 20.

Kid has got got some bounce.

Harris speeds through a huge hole.

Silverdale's kicker is tracking him, but not for long.

Harris blows by.

Harris to the house some 80 yards to start the third quarter.

That made it 32-0 c-a-k.

Seahawks next possession.

Quarterback turner junkins with a couple of pump fakes.

Doesn't fool chi mcneil-harrison, who steps in for the interception.

He makes a nice return deep into seahawks territory.

Warriors got a field goal to make it 35-0, which started the mercy rule clock.

Warriors settle for the field goal attempt.

Silverdale tries to answer on the kick-off.

This is connor delaschmitt down the sidelines.

But the warriors kicker is able to tackle him at the 14.

Seahawks failed to get any points.

No points at all for the seahawks as they fall 35-0 to c-a-k.

Grace baptist 13 mtcs 36 knox grace 49 notre dame 27 coosa 41 lookout valley 0 hixson 36 sequoyah 0 baylor kicked off their region slate this week hosting ensworth.

The red raiders have traded wins back and forth with the tigers since the two teams started playing.

In fact, baylor has only won back-to-back games against ensworth once -- back in 2015 and 16.

Red raiders beat the tigers last year -- that means, this year, baylor can finally start another streak against the nashville rival.

Across the river, baylor ready for their its first region game against ensworth tonight.

=== red raiders don't like to waste time on offense.

First drive, fourth and 2.

Quarterback neyland jean finds himself in the endzone.

11 yard score.

7-0 baylor.

=== ensworth got nowhere on the first drive.

Not the case here.

Receiver andre turrentine turns a simple screen into a big time score.

How is he not tackled??

Sideline gets in my way... no defense gets in turrentine's way.

Extra point missed.

7-6 baylor.

=== next red raiders drive... watch this... i told you baylor likes to capitalize quick!

Evan hayie on the other end of a 74 yard pass from neylan jean!!!

Wow.

Makes it 14-6 baylor.

Red raiders edge this one out for their first region win, 30-28.

Mccallie on the road against knox catholic.

Blue tornado got a pick on the irish's first drive, and they cashed in.

B-j harris the stretch at the pylon to make it 6-0.

Second quarter now, knox catholic up 7-6, and they go up top.

Kaden martion to sam o'leary.

He gets behind the defense for the touchdown.

A 45-yard connection to make it 14-6.

Blue tornado rally.

With the game tied at 14.

Doesn't look like eric rivers has enough space.

He just creates his own and runs 34-yards for the touchdown.

21-14 mccallie.

Still in the second quarter, and william riddle just throws it for the power lines.

He knows eric rivers is there somewhere.

Sure enough.

Rivers hauls it in and goes 72 yards for the touchdown.

Mccallie have over 500 yards of offense, and they needed it to win 45-31.

Signal 21 loudon 55 central 24 east hamilton 46 brainerd 34 sweetwater 6 howard 0 anderson co 42 hurricane sally stayed away so our football teams could come out and play this week!

Instead of storming weather, cheering fans welcomed tennessee valley teams to the gridiron last night.

Let's take a look at the top fans from this week's games.

With untarnished region records, bradley central and ooltewah are fighting to stay towards the top of the league standings.

One team stayed clean friday.

Who was