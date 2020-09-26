Overtime, Sept. 26 - Pt. 1

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 weeks ago

Highlights include North Murray at Ringgold, Heritage at Heritage Christian, Sequatchie Co.

The misery is over for ringgold.

The tigers snapped their miserable 12 game losing streak last week by knocking off ridgeland.

Now ringgold would like to take it a step further this week and knock off the reigning region champs in north murray.

The mountaineers roughed up ringgold 45-17 last year.

Ringgold leading 27-21 at half... noah lunsford breaks tackles.

15 yard pick up.

=== two plays later, walker james walks it in.

Tied at 27.

=== next neers drive, look out.

Dante tidwell on the loose.

34 yards.

34-27 neers.

=== ringgold finally responds.

Mason parker gets nice block.

Malachi hill.

14 yard touchdown.

Tied again at 34.

=== next drive, seth griffin throws an absolutely perfect pass to michael mcdade.

40 yard completion.

=== three plays later, lunsford skirts around the outside for the score.

=== huge night for neers... 62-41.

Christian heritage doing the unthinkable against heritage tonight.

First time these two have played in history.

=== only bright spot for the generals right here... kaden swope swoops in for a pick on the first drive... heritage gets nothing from the turnover.

=== next lions drive, christian thomas makes the generals pay for that.

1 yard punch in.

7-0.

=== ensuing kick off... cade kinerydrops it.... josiah chiesa picks it up and heads home.

Fumble turned touchdown.

14-0 lions.

=== generals full over turnovers tonight.

Nick hanson throws a floater right to tucker jordan.

No folks, that did not hit the ground.

Lion ball.

=== evan lester makes the generals pay.

Boom!

30 yard touchdown.

21-0 christian heritage.

Lions go on to win 39-7.

Ridgeland 0 calhoun 60 murray county 7 adairsville 38 lfo 7 lafayette 43 dade 34 trion 39 you'd be hard pressed to find a football team that went as long between wins over a one school like bledsoe county did with tyner.

The warrriors rocked the rams 42-13 eariler this month for their first win over tyner since 1942.

Did they wear leather helmets for that one?

Even though it hasn't been 78- years since bledsoe has beaten rival sequatchie county, it's been too long for the bledsoe-faithful.

The undefeated warriors have not tasted a win against the indians since 20-12.

Good crowd on hand for this rivalry as expected.

They were groovin' and so were the warriors.

This is cadillac seiver on the carry.

Next play dylan robeck pushes past the pile and makes his way to the end zone for a touchdown 6 to nothing bledsoe p-a-t no good more from the warriors offense.

Quarterback harmon keith keeps it for a 30 yard pickup doesnt take long for the warriors to strike again as dylan robeck takes the handoff, spins his way through the defense to the end zone making it 12 to nothing warriors and 2 point try is good to make it 14 to nothing time for bledsoe to crank up the cadillac again.

Cadillac seiver gets outside.

Indians have the angle on him, but not before he's tackled just outside the 20.

A few plays later... harmon keith keeps it and muscles his way into the endzone to make it 21 to noting warriors the streak is over.

Bledsoe county comes out on top by a final of 35 to nothing.

Franklin co 55 grundy co 8 lookout valley 0 huntland 39 sale creek 56 pickett county 30 meigs 34 mcminn central 0 fans have filled the stands for six weeks strong in the tennessee valley.

As the rain moved out, the crowds moved in.

Let's take a look at the best fans from this week.

