Aftermath of Paris knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the French capital, according to officials.

A man armed with a meat cleaver wounded two people in the attack on Friday.

This footage shows police on the streets of Paris shortly after the attack.




At least two injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo office in Paris

At least two people were injured in a knife attack near to the former offices of Charlie Hebdo in...
USATODAY.com


Terror investigation launched after two wounded in Paris knife attack

France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into a knife attack...
Belfast Telegraph


Paris knife attack injures 4, manhunt underway for 2 suspects on the run: officials

Officers are "actively hunting" for the suspects and have cordoned off the area including the former...
FOXNews.com


Paris knife attack, a painful reminder of the Charlie Hebdo massacre [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Scenes from deadly knife attack in Paris [Video]

Two people were wounded by a knife-wielding assailant in eastern Paris on September 25 near the site of the former Charlie Hebdo office, the scene of a 2015 terrorist attack targeting the satirical..

Credit: Newsflare
Two people injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices [Video]

The national anti-terrorist prosecutor has been tasked with investigating the incident.

Credit: Euronews English