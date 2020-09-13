Children's store owner defies Hong Kong National Security Law with pro-democracy statue

Global  
 

The owner of a children's clothing shop in Hong Kong has been issued with an order requesting the removal of a pro-democracy statue which contravenes the territory's controversial new national security law.

Herbert Chow Siu-lung, the founder and CEO of Chickeeduck, has been moving the Lady of Liberty statue between his different branches to stay ahead of the authorities.

However, the K11 Musea shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui has now issued him with the order to remove the statue.


