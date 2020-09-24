PM Modi addresses United Nations General Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video conference in New Delhi.

"India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations.

On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India," said PM Modi.

"If we were to make an objective assesment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements.

But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations," PM Modi added.