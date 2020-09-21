Global  
 

Ilion is #AnnaStrong

Video Credit: WKTV
The community of Ilion came together for a fundraiser to benefit a local girl suffering from cancer, and got some good news in the process.

Coming out to support a local 11 year-old girl, diagnosed with a form of bone cancer.

Arianna labella was diagnosed with the disease in july of last year.

Since then,he d hefamily have bn travelingback r treatments.

Her mother even taking time off from work to be with her daughter.

Today, the ilion community, despite the financial uncertainty of some of its residents due to the situation at remington arms, came out in full force for a chicken barbecue benefit, along with a bake sale and raffles.

All to support arianna and her family.

"the fact that they're going through what they're going through and are still able to come out and support our daughter means the world to us.

It makes us greatful and honored to be part of such a great community.

And this wasn't just our fight.

It's everybody's fight.

They sodbehif ours."

Today was more than just a benefit for the labella's.

It was also a celebration.

After undergoing scans on thursday, they learned yesterday that there was no evidence of the disease.

Arianna is now cancer free.

Some boy scouts were hard at work in oriskany today!

About two




