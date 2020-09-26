Massachusetts Reports 515 New Coronavirus Cases

Harley Riding Patriot #plandemic 6% Mass. reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths, 515 new cases https://t.co/wiLSVNMAbq via @BostonDotCom #fakenews #fakenumbers #ScamdemicIsOver 1 hour ago
Lovely⁷Filter RT @masslivenews: Massachusetts reports 515 coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths on Saturday https://t.co/FqnrGefCWy 3 hours ago
automotive Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 515 New Cases, 18 More Deaths https://t.co/c1SNkPmekr 4 hours ago
Kevin Olivas .@nbc10: Massachusetts reports 18 new #coronavirus deaths, 515 #COVID-19 cases: https://t.co/MESatIYfF5 6 hours ago
lance bivens RT @kr3at: Massachusetts reports 569 new cases and 18 new deaths bringing total confirmed cases there to 130,050 and 9,391 total deaths.
#… 6 hours ago
Coronavirus Updates - Alexander Higgins Massachusetts reports 569 new cases and 18 new deaths bringing total confirmed cases there to 130,050 and 9,391 tot… https://t.co/UKPXY0t4Xh 6 hours ago
Framingham Patch MA Reports 515 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 Deaths https://t.co/CInVUBOJWR 7 hours ago
Beth McCarthy RT @wbz: JUST IN: Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 515 New Cases, 18 More Deaths https://t.co/X9lDu6PkOJ 7 hours ago
New Jersey Reports Rise In COVID-19 CasesNew Jersey is seeing an increase in coronavirus infections.
Coronavirus In Southern California: Sept. 26 UpdateLos Angeles County on Saturday reported 1,236 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths.
Coronavirus Cases At University Of Pittsburgh Appear To Be Leveling Off, Officials SayPitt reports just 30 new coronavirus cases from September 15 to 22.