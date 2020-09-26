Global  
 

Massachusetts Reports 515 New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
Massachusetts Reports 515 New Coronavirus Cases
There have now been 9,178 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

