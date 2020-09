Two killed after fighting breaks out between Azerbaijan and Armenia Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:10s - Published 52 seconds ago Two killed after fighting breaks out between Azerbaijan and Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnically Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan’s control since the end of a war in 1994. 0

Azerbaijan, Armenia fight over disputed region as tanks destroyed, helicopters shot down Fighting broke out on Sunday between Armenia and Azerbaijan over a disputed separatist region, as two...

