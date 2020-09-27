Gone But Not Forgotten: Skirmishes In Nagorno-Karabakh Trigger Martial Law In Armenia

The tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan may have appeared to die down over the years, but they were really just put on the back burner.

Despite the conflict officially ending in 1994 with a Russian-brokered ceasefire, military skirmishes between the two sides are not uncommon.

Now, the conflict has reared its head once more in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

CNN reports both sides are accusing each other of attacking civilians.

While Armenia said it was responding to missile attacks launched by its neighbor Sunday, Azerbaijan blamed Armenia for the clashes.

As a result of the escalating tensions, the Armenian government has decided to impose martial law and to order 'general mobilization.'