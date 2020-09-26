President Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:05s - Published 4 minutes ago CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the president's supreme court pick. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this PAT QUINN RT @Scavino45: President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States. #… 2 seconds ago Gloria DeWitt RT @intheMatrixxx: Trump Announces Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee In choosing Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the president opted for the candi… 5 minutes ago Cookie WATCH: President Trump announces Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court https://t.co/QQBaQNXLgE via @YouTube 11 minutes ago Vidas RT @CBSNews: Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Trump announces her as his third Supreme Court nominee: "If the Senate does me the ho… 11 minutes ago Craig D. Mansfield, EI 👨‍🔬🥼🥽⚗️🧪🔬☣️☢️🧮📊💡🔭 RT @amandawgolden: Moments after President Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his appointment to the Supreme Court, Senate Republic… 13 minutes ago ✪ Quarantine King Amy Coney Barrett Picked By Trump As U.S. Supreme Court Nominee | Zero Hedge https://t.co/wc11DgOyH0 14 minutes ago Clarissima RT @bennyjohnson: BREAKING: President Trump officially announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to replace the vacancy left by Justice… 18 minutes ago