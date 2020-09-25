Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Locals living with Covid-19 speak out

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Locals living with Covid-19 speak out

Locals living with Covid-19 speak out

As covid-19 continues to spread locally, those who've contracted it are sharing their stories.

Thanks nadia, well the coronavirus is spreading right here in our community and now those who've tested positive are sharing their stories.

We spoke with two local people who've contracted the virus, they shared with us what effect it's had on them.

&lt;&lt;kq2's ron johnson as covid-19 is continuing to spread across the area, those who've contracted it are sharing their stories.it's kind of like you're drowning you, can't catch your breath this woman says her symptoms started with a bad headachei called my husband at work and i said you need to take me to the hospitalthe next day they called me and said i tested positive.

And this man who came down with the virus about a month ago says he was starting to feel better during his initial two weeks with covid-19 but then very badly in about a twelve hour span.i woke up in the middle of the night i think it was around 3 a.m.

You know just covered in sweat.

In one night the cough went from somewhat annoying to i couldn't take a full breathhe says he spent days in the hospital struggling to breathe.while both patients are now out of the hospital and home recovering they say they're both still living with the lingering symptoms of the virus.

I'm still very tired.

I tire real easily, and i don't have my taste and smell all the way back yet.

My wife is closer to 100% none of it was as complicated as what hit me.

What concerns them the most, is knowing they're not the only ones going through thisi know people now friends of mine that are just starting the process with it, lot of them have my same symptoms, they're really struggling and they're perfectly healthy individuals.they say their best advice for everyone is not letting your guard down.

..people who you see everyday they say we all have to keep wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing whenever we can to stop this spike of cases.

It's really sad and i that enough>> one of the survivors said he was perfectly healthy before contracting the virus, while the other we spoke to says she's still struggling with smell and




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Locals want COVID-normal to include turning golf course into parkland

COVID opens golf courses to locals; in Northcote, many don't want to hand it back
The Age - Published

Why Western India has more Covid cases? Study explains

After finding that the ACE2 gene in Indians makes them less vulnerable to Covid-19 as compared to...
IndiaTimes - Published

Desantis moves to prohibit locally enacted Covid-related restaurant regulations

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to prohibit local governments from being able to close restaurants and bars,...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Himachal tourism reviving from COVID blow [Video]

Himachal tourism reviving from COVID blow

Himachal Pradesh's tourism business is reviving from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The deserted roads are getting busy again. Tourists have started coming to famous tourist destinations of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:36Published
Maintain 'Do Gaz Ki doori' to protect yourself and family: PM Modi in Maan Ki Baat [Video]

Maintain 'Do Gaz Ki doori' to protect yourself and family: PM Modi in Maan Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 69th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27 reminded locals to maintain 'Do Gaz Ki doori' to protect yourself and family. During CORONA time-period, I would..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published
Locals avail benefits of PMEGP to open their business in J-K's Poonch [Video]

Locals avail benefits of PMEGP to open their business in J-K's Poonch

Amid COVID situation, small-scale industries in J-K slowly getting back on track. People involved in small-scale industries in Poonch avail benefits of PM's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:55Published