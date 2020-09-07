Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A chilly start for the French Open

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
A chilly start for the French Open

A chilly start for the French Open

With fewer spectators and drizzly weather the French Open - starting in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, got off to an underwhelming start on Sunday.

David Doyle reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

Evans' losing French Open run continues as Nishikori edges five-setter

 Britain's Dan Evans is still searching for his first French Open win after Japan's Kei Nishikori edges a tense five-setter in the first round.
BBC News

Azarenka through but slams 'cold' conditions at French Open

 Victoria Azarenka progresses to the second round of the French Open after briefly refusing to play in chilly conditions in Paris.
BBC News
Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start [Video]

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start

Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:53Published

Murray set for 'amusing' Wawrinka match, with Konta & Evans also in action on day one

 The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.
BBC News

David Doyle (actor) David Doyle (actor) American actor

Clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan [Video]

Clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

World powers are urging an end to hostilities after clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published
Botswana elephant deaths 'caused by toxins' [Video]

Botswana elephant deaths 'caused by toxins'

Authorities in Botswana say toxins produced by a water-dwelling bacteria caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants, but that many questions remain unanswered. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published
Italians vote in first polls since lockdown [Video]

Italians vote in first polls since lockdown

Despite Italians generally approving of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the ruling coalition is expected to make losses to the rightist opposition in a raft of regional votes. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published
How COVID-19 could boost African health tech [Video]

How COVID-19 could boost African health tech

Africa's health tech sector is seeing increased business and interest from investors on a continent where a lack of access to medical care has been emphasized by the coronavirus pandemic. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | 'It's too cold': French Open start hit by bleak weather

Victoria Azarenka walked off court three games into her French Open first round match complaining of...
News24 - Published

Azarenka through but slams 'cold' conditions at French Open

Victoria Azarenka progresses to the second round of the French Open after briefly refusing to play in...
BBC News - Published

Prajnesh advances, Nagal exits from French Open Qualifiers

Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran overcame a sluggish start to advance to the second round of...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session [Video]

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session

Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:09Published
Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open [Video]

Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open

Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:39Published
Nadal faces tough path to French Open final [Video]

Nadal faces tough path to French Open final

Players gear up for the French Open - the final grand slam of the year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:32Published