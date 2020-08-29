Ivanka's Got A Brand New Bag: Trump Campaign Surrogate

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, has added a new bullet point to her political resume: campaign rainmaker.

CNN reports Ivanka Trump is using policy portfolio trips to deliver campaign messaging in certain battleground states.

Part West Wing senior staff and part pop-culture celebrity, Trump is the second-most requested campaign surrogate for events, behind her father.

Her communication style is also distinctly different from that of her brother, Donald Trump, Jr. A source says that while her brother is 'calling out memes and fuelling the base,' Ivanka actually converses about policies with on-the-fence voters.