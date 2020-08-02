Ready To Close On A Home? Be Sure To Check If Your Bank Offers This Key Feature

Traditional brick and mortar banks are notorious for offering absolutely pitiful interest rates for savings accounts.

That's led to a boom in business for higher-yield online savings accounts.

According to Business Insider, online bank accounts and their associated apps are generally convenient, secure, and hassle-free.

However, be warned: Many online banks do not offer outgoing wire transfers.

They may offer paper checks, but those can take days to arrive.