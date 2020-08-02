Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ready To Close On A Home? Be Sure To Check If Your Bank Offers This Key Feature

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Ready To Close On A Home? Be Sure To Check If Your Bank Offers This Key Feature

Ready To Close On A Home? Be Sure To Check If Your Bank Offers This Key Feature

Traditional brick and mortar banks are notorious for offering absolutely pitiful interest rates for savings accounts.

That's led to a boom in business for higher-yield online savings accounts.

According to Business Insider, online bank accounts and their associated apps are generally convenient, secure, and hassle-free.

However, be warned: Many online banks do not offer outgoing wire transfers.

They may offer paper checks, but those can take days to arrive.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

moon_biatch

bianquita RT @SophieHabb: been a long time coming but you’re so close to entering a new cycle. Patience & persistence is the word. “Are you ready?” W… 2 days ago

GingerEasley

Ginger Easley This Minden lot at just over 2 acres is ready to be the site of your dream home. Featuring staggering views of the… https://t.co/KMhziroT6T 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Epic Fail: Florida Man Tries DIY Grand Theft Auto [Video]

Epic Fail: Florida Man Tries DIY Grand Theft Auto

A one Casey William Kelley purchased a Porsche 911 Turbo from a dealership in Destin, Florida, on Monday for nearly $140,000. But according to Newser, 'purchased' isn't quite the correct term to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published