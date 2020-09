(Natural News) Across the globe, countries struggle to find effective ways to fight the Wuhan...

A possible COVID-19 vaccine relies on shark livers, and conservationists are warning it could...

Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) This is so sad. I doubt very many people even realize that our COVID-19 vaccines are driven by shark livers... We w… https://t.co/89CBrqcEwf 4 hours ago

Earth Soldier Lifestyle RT @ncd4jp : Coronavirus Vaccine Could Result in Half a Million Shark Deaths https://t.co/gV7APLXOkq via @TMZ Seriously? Has our #species … 3 hours ago

Luca RT @davidsting414 : Coronavirus Vaccine Could Result in Half a Million Shark Deaths . So @GSK will kill a quarter of a million sharks just f… 2 hours ago

StaySafe RT @Terrence_STR : This is so sad. I doubt very many people even realize that our COVID-19 vaccines are driven by shark livers... We will Mu… 33 minutes ago

becca RT @LaGringaLoca666 : Coronavirus Vaccine Could Result in Half a Million Shark Deaths https://t.co/1uGf3QwwVi via @TMZ @ABC4EXPLORE @Pauld … 21 minutes ago