Yom Kippur starts tonight at sunset

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ABOUT HOW EVENTS WILL LOOK THISYEAR BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.SYNAGOGUES LIKE THIS ONE WOULDNORMALLY BE AT FULL CAPACITYIF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS WERENOT IN PLACE.BUT THIS YEAR, JEWISHCOMMUNITIES ARE FORCED TO GETCREATIVE.TAKE PKG THE DAY OFATONEMENT OR YOM KIPPUR IS AMANY RABBIS ARE HOLDINGSERVICESONLINE.FOR ABOUT 26 HOURS, THE JEWISHCOMMUNITY AFFLICT THEMSELVESBY ABSTAINING FROM THINGS THATGIVE PLEASURE AND COMFORT, LIKEFOOD AND BATHING.AND SEXUAL RELATIONS, INSTEAD,THEY WORSHIP AND PRAY.SOT "YOU HAVE TO ACKNOWLEDGEWHAT YOU'VE DONE WRONG, RESOLVENOT TO TO THEM AND ASK GOD FORFORGIVENESS, BUT FOR THE THINGSTHAT WE HAVE DONE AGAINST OURNEIGHBOR, WE HAVE TO GO TO THEMAND WE HAVE TO SAY TO THE, I'MSORRY, WOULD YOU PLEASE FORGIVEME".RABBI SANFORD AKSELRAD HAS BEENIN CHARGE OF THE CONGREGATIONNER TAMIR IN HENDERSON FOR 32YEARS.AND SAYS HE SEES SOMESIMILARITIES BETWEEN THE 10DAYS OF REPENTANCE LEADING UPTO YOM KIPPUR - AND THE 7MONTHS OF COVID-19."PERHAPS THIS YEAR IT HAS BEEN10 DAYS OF AWFULNESS AND I'VEBEEN CHALLENGING MYCONGREGATION TO REFLECT ON WHATIS AWFUL, WHAT IS GONE REWIRINGWHAT WOULD WE LIKE TO SEE GODIFFERENT AND MAKE IT STILL ATIME OF AWW, OF REVENGE FORGOD, A SENSE OF COMMUNITY" ATIME FOR REFLECTION BUT ALSO ATIME OF HOPE DURING WHAT IS ONEOF THEIR MOST JOYFUL DAYS."ALTHOUGH FOR JEWS IS A HOLYDAY, I THINK FOR PEOPLEEVERYWHERE WE CAN TAKE ACCOUNTFO THE YEAR IT WAS AND PRAY FORA NEW YEAR OF HOPEFULNESS ANDPEACE.ASTRID TAG SOME SYNAGOGUES,LIKE THIS ONE, WILL HAVE A FEWEVENTS IN PERSON, WHEREREGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.YOM KIPPUR ENDS TOMORROW ATSUNDOWN.FOR NOW G'MAR CHATIMA TOVA(MEANING: MAY YOU BE SEALED INTHE BOOK OF LIFE FOR A HAPPYAND HEALTHY NEW YEAR)COMPUTERS DOWN - FSSOME LAS VEGAS HOSPITALS -GOING BACK TO BASICS TODAY -DOING





