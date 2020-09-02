World War II vet turns 99

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 days ago

A lot in his life.

But he says today is one of those days he'll never forget.

Here's news channel two's gary liberatore with this heart-warming story from the small hamlet of south columbia in herkimer county.

Nat of bikes quite a get together sunday morning at the american legion post 616 in richfield springs...where later on this crew met up with this crew... nat of sirens all to go by this legion member's house.

Since he hasn't been able to stop by the legion in a while... (barbara crandall, american legion post 616 past auxiliary president) .

None .

None tc : 33:00 "hes unable to, every once in a while a really good friend of his will bring him down but hes prettycrd im sure theyre trying to avoid coming down."

It's also his 99th birthday!

And when you talk to a 99ear oldsometimet be.... (jimmy andrecheck, wwii veteran) tc : 48:14 "so what do you think about everybody coming for you oh this is great, this will never happen, the sub puts south columbia on the map, we may have an industry come in or no&& yes at 99...jimmy andrecheck still has his sense of hunor...and...he still has his wife... tc : 42:26 "and how long have you been married?

Well considering the fact that she still here, if i say something wrong& 74& 74 years& mary will turn 100 on october 6th...she suffers from dimentia but other than that her son says she's pefectly healthy!

(tim andrecheck, son) tc : 54:12 "i think you're a rarity, to have your parents, 99 and 100 years old& yeah yes you're right, it's been quite a journey to keep them healthy and keep them in the house at the same time , i've been trying to do that because i know it's best for them if they can stay in the house as long as they can tc : 56:04 "well you're doing a great job, it's not easy, no it's not a lot of sleepless nights let me tell ya..."

Jimmy is the only world war ii veteran from american legion post 616 still alive... tc : 42:59 "wndie service?

Well take it, itwas may room they want to see ya so i went down there and they said on your way home."

(leo mackin.

Sixth district commander) tc : 29:34 "in fact, he can still get into his uniform that he wore in world war ii, so we never put any weight on or nothing."

Tc : 34:00 "if we learned anything from this, we need to start thinking about our older folks in the history that they can provide."

Tc : 44:38 "you got a window about this round about that deck, you got 250 calibers and you just sit there and wait for the enemy&" tc : 34:14 "we should be taping every last one of them when they tell us their stories."

His one wish today was for eveyrone to sing a song.... (nat of singing) although jimmy struggles wit hhis newly broken hip...one thing he doesn't strugle with is putting a smile on people's faces.

Tc : 59:13 "all right, you take care.

All right.

We'll see you next year all right& and that's a wrap from south columbia, gary liberatore and news channel 2."

"go fund me" pages have been set up for the people involved in that