Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: At least 16 killed in clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:52s - Published
Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Armenia and Azerbaijan trade blame in Nagorno-Karabakh flare-up [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan trade blame in Nagorno-Karabakh flare-up

As rhetoric escalates and reports of rising casualties come in, concerns are reignited about stability in the region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:56Published
Two killed after fighting breaks out between Azerbaijan and Armenia [Video]

Two killed after fighting breaks out between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnically Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan’s control since the end of a war in 1994.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:10Published

Fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region

 Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh with reports of two Azerbaijani helicopters being..
WorldNews

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

AP Top Stories September 27 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, Sept. 27th: Trump, Biden battle over confirmation of court pick; Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan; Thousands in..
USATODAY.com

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

At least 16 dead in clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest...
Zee News - Published

Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, martial law declared; here's what we know so far

Armenia declared martial law and mobilised its male population on Sunday after clashes with...
DNA - Published


Armenia, Azerbaijan on warpath? Fighting kills at least 23 | Oneindia News [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan on warpath? Fighting kills at least 23 | Oneindia News

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan and at least 23 were killed and over 100 wounded on Sunday. The conflict happened in the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh which lies..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published
Gone But Not Forgotten: Skirmishes In Nagorno-Karabakh Trigger Martial Law In Armenia [Video]

Gone But Not Forgotten: Skirmishes In Nagorno-Karabakh Trigger Martial Law In Armenia

The tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan may have appeared to die down over the years, but they were really just put on the back burner. Despite the conflict officially ending in 1994 with a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over territory [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over territory

At least 16 military and several civilians have been killed in the heaviest clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 2016.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:44Published