Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

The Redding Rancheria is donating a total of $20,000 to tribes that have been impacted by the Bear Fire, also known as the North Complex West Zone.

Redding Rancheria donates $20K to tribes affected by the Bear Fire

Rancheria donated 20- thousand dollars to the tribes affected at the north complex west zone fire, now known as the bear fire.

10-thousand went to the mooretown rancheria of maidu indians... and 10-thousand to the berry creek rancheria of tyme maidu indians.

The bear fire wreaked havoc on the aboriginal maidu land.

Many tribal members lost their homes and other property.

# a local