Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, General Contractors & Builders

Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, General Contractors & Builders

Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Monday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%.

Leading the group were shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI), up about 14.1% and shares of Workhorse Group (WKHS) up about 12.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Beazer Homes USA (BZH), trading higher by about 7.2% and Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), trading higher by about 6.8% on Monday.




