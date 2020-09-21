Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, General Contractors & Builders Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, General Contractors & Builders In trading on Monday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%. Leading the group were shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI), up about 14.1% and shares of Workhorse Group (WKHS) up about 12.1% on the day. 0

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Beazer Homes USA (BZH), trading higher by about 7.2% and Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), trading higher by about 6.8% on Monday.





