Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized During Pregnancy

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Chrissy Teigen Is Halting Her Cookbook & Quibi Series Amid High Risk Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is stopping work on her new projects. The 34-year-old Cravings author announced on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Jesse Tyler Ferguson Tries His Hand at (Jokingly) Mom Shaming Chrissy Teigen on Her Instagram Photo!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson became a dad back in early July and he has already faced some parent shaming...
Just Jared - Published

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Has Started Sneaking Out of Her Bedroom at Night Using This Technique

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna, 4, has started sneaking out of her bed during...
Just Jared - Published


John Legend and Chrissy Teigen buy Beverly Hills mansion for $17.5M [Video]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who are expecting their third child -- a boy -- have just bought a nearly 11,000-square-foot home in Beverly Hills for $17.5 million.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:07Published
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen feared third pregnancy 'would never happen' [Video]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's third pregnancy was "truly a surprise" for the couple - as they feared "it would never happen".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen rely on couples therapy to strengthen marriage [Video]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared that they rely on couples therapy to strengthen their relationship as they await the arrival of their third child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published