Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized During Pregnancy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen buy Beverly Hills mansion for $17.5MJohn Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who are expecting their third child -- a boy -- have just bought a nearly 11,000-square-foot home in Beverly Hills for $17.5 million.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen feared third pregnancy 'would never happen'John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's third pregnancy was "truly a surprise" for the couple - as they feared "it would never happen".
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen rely on couples therapy to strengthen marriageJohn Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared that they rely on couples therapy to strengthen their relationship as they await the arrival of their third child.