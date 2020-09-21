Global  
 

MSDH reports 190 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths Monday

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Monday, Sept.

28.

In coronavirus cases.

Today, the mississippi department of health reported an additional 190 cases of coronavirus ... that brings the total since march to over 97- thousand... in addition,, the state reported 2 deaths ...to include none in our area nearly 3-thousand people in mississippi died from the coronavirus since the state began reporting.

In mid-march there is some good news.

The state reported nearly 90-thousand people presumably recovered from the coronavirus since mid-march someone posted




