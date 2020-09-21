MSDH reports 190 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths Monday
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Monday, Sept.
28.
Today, the mississippi department of health reported an additional 190 cases of coronavirus ... that brings the total since march to over 97- thousand... in addition,, the state reported 2 deaths ...to include none in our area nearly 3-thousand people in mississippi died from the coronavirus since the state began reporting.
In mid-march there is some good news.
The state reported nearly 90-thousand people presumably recovered from the coronavirus since mid-march someone posted