Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blind teen swimmer works with guide dog as the 'perfect pair' to enter Paralympics

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Blind teen swimmer works with guide dog as the 'perfect pair' to enter Paralympics

Blind teen swimmer works with guide dog as the 'perfect pair' to enter Paralympics

A blind teenage swimmer from New York has been training with a guide dog in the hope of joining the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo.At the age of 14, Anastasia Pagonis slowly began to lose her vision, around the same time her favorite hockey team — the New York Islanders —.took in a young Labrador retriever named Radar and groomed him to be a guide dog.The teenager decided to continue swimming, which she had only taken up six months prior to losing her sight.Yet this time, she wanted to do it competitively as a mid-distance freestyler.One day, the Guide Dog Foundation reached out to her to let her know about Radar, who would serve as her guide dog.The pair initially trained at Pagonis’ home for a short while before moving to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.“Having Radar has just given me so much independence and I’m literally in love with him,” the teen said.

“He’s the best thing ever.

We’re a match made in heaven”


You Might Like


Tweets about this

azmibinanuar

Azmi Anuar Blind teen swimmer works with guide dog as the ‘perfect pair’ to enter Paralympics https://t.co/Tk4zaEDqnv via @Yahoo 5 days ago

Johnweissandson

John Weiss Blind teen swimmer works with guide dog as the ‘perfect pair’ to enter Paralympics https://t.co/qtQWyRJXex #sightloss 5 days ago

Sefenizkapri

ᴀᴘʀɪ ꜱᴇꜰᴇɴɪᴢᴋᴀ RT @InTheKnow: Blind teen swimmer works with guide dog as the ‘perfect pair’ to enter Paralympics https://t.co/BOYUDvmDfj 6 days ago

WoofRight

Woof (DogRight) Wright Blind teen swimmer works with guide dog as the 'perfect pair' to enter Paralympics - Yahoo Sports https://t.co/oaB4AR9vG4 6 days ago

InTheKnow

In The Know Blind teen swimmer works with guide dog as the ‘perfect pair’ to enter Paralympics https://t.co/BOYUDvmDfj 6 days ago

Bk_Christina

Agent_Gio RT @islandermania: Blind teen swimmer works with guide dog as the 'perfect pair' to enter Paralympics #isles https://t.co/9D1PDoATmp 6 days ago

islandermania

𝕀𝕤𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 Blind teen swimmer works with guide dog as the 'perfect pair' to enter Paralympics #isles https://t.co/9D1PDoATmp 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Blind Swimmer On Paralympic Quest With Guide Dog By Her Side [Video]

Blind Swimmer On Paralympic Quest With Guide Dog By Her Side

Anastasia Pagonis rapidly lost her vision at the age of 14. Now, she’s vying for a gold medal at the Paralympics with a guide dog by her side.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:41Published
Service dogs help Veterans with PTSD [Video]

Service dogs help Veterans with PTSD

At Guide Dogs of America, canines are trained to help those who are blind, and this year the organization partnered with Tender Loving Canines to also give people with Autism and Post Traumatic Stress..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:25Published