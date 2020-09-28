‘Shelter in Place Art Show’ at the Gulfport Fine Arts Galleria

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

Nearly 40 local artists tackled that question by participating in a ‘Shelter in Place’ self-portrait pop up show in Gulfport over the weekend.

How has quarantine life impacted you and your emotions?

- - how has quarantine life impacte- you and your emotions?- nearly 40 local artists tackled- that question by participating- in a- shelter in place self portrait- gulf coast pop up show in - gulfport over the weekend.- news 25's ashleigh fortenberry- has more.

- - local artists took on covid-19- and quarantine in a self- portrait pop up show held at th- gulfport galleria of fine arts,- over the weekend.

- alicia overton, organizer - "back in feburary, march timeframe, we all went through- this thing on covid and i - decided how are we going to dea- with this as artists...and i- came up with the idea of- doing a self-portrait, which i- have never done before.

So i pu- it out there on the - internet to all my artist - friends and said hey is there - anyone willing to do a self - portrait?

Let's - do a pop up show."

Show organizer and artist alici- overton says 39 artists - responded excitedly to- participate in the challenging- and - unique show.- "there was just an overwhelming response and the artists- statements that - are in this show are so persona- and so honest.

I think its grea- how everyone came - out for it.

And i think when yo- go through and read the - statements, you really- see that everyone has a - different experience.

Not - everyone had a hard time with - it.

For - some people, it was good for."

Whether happy, sad, mad,- confused, or a combination of - - - - all, artists illustrated their- emotions through their- work.

- vanda mccorkmick- "this is a self-portrait of myself and my pup remy.

He is a- mini golden-doodle and he - has been a great companion- during this pandemic.

Art is my- life.

I'm a retired art - - - - teacher of 25 years in biloxi - schools so it is really - important for artists to be abl- to- express themselves and show wha- they feel about what's going- - - - on."

And express themselves the did.- in gulfport, ashleigh - fortenberry news25."

