ICU nurse details traumatic experience with COVID-19

As a countless number of healthcare professionals put their lives on the line in the fight against COVID-19, the reality of the deadly virus becomes even greater when they contract it themselves.

THEN SHE CAME DOWN WITH ITHERSELF.

ITCOULD ONLY BE DESCRIBED ONEWAY LIFE CHANGING.AND.A WHOLE NEW APPRECIATIONAND GRATITUDE FOR LIFE THAT'STHE LIFE LESSON TAKEN AWAYFROM COVID BY B J C ICU NURSE,MICHELLE GAPS ARE.SHE'S A PART OF A SPECIALTEAM THAT PREPARED FOR APANDEMIC WITH THE CORONAVIRUSCAME ABRUPTLY AND HIT EVENCLOSER THAN SHE COULD HAVEIMAGINED.THE NURSE SAYS IT TOOK ONETIME IN A GAS STATION FORCOVID-19 TO IMPACT HER LIFEAND LEAVE HER WITH SEVERESYMPTOMS. I THE 3RD DAY I WASIN THE EMERGENCY I104 FEVER.

CRUSHING BONEAND JOINT PAIN.

SORRY VERYHARD TO BREATHE.

IT WAS I ITHOUGHT FOR EVERY BREATH ICOULD TAKE BACK THE UNIVERSEAMID EVEN WITH HER 20 YEARS OFEXPERIENCE.AND THE HELP FROM HERHUSBAND.

THERE WAS MOMENT, SHETHOUGHT HER TIME WILL BECOMING TO AN THERE WERE ACOUPLE DAYS WHERE.I DIDN'T THINK I WAS GOINGTO MAKE.

I CAME VERY CLOSETHEN IMAGES LIKE THESE POPPEDINTO HER BIND.

THE SETLISTTHIS OF HER COLLEAGUES, THEIMPACT THAT HAD ON PATIENTS INRECOVERY AND THEIR LAST DAYS.AND THE PASSION THAT LIVESDEEP INSIDE HER TO HELP THETHING WITH COMMUNITY WHEN ITNEEDED HER THE MOST I WOULDWANT TO BE ANYWHERE ELSE.AND ANY OTHER GROUP OFPEOPLE AFTER 40 DAYS INISOLATION GOT 3RD IS BACK INTHE ICU DOING WHAT SHE LOVESTHE MOST SAVING PEOPLE'S LIVESWITH OVER 200,000 PEOPLE DIEFROM COVID-19 THE U.S. ALONEICU NURSES HOPE OR HER OWNSTORY COULD BE A REALITY CHECKFOR THE COMMUNITY TO WEAR AMASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCEPROTECT YOURSELF.AND YOU YOU HAVE ONE LIFE.AND IT SHOULD BE IT SHOULD BEMADE SPECIAL THERIOT ANDERSON.