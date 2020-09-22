Western Pa. Coronavirus Outbreak In Nursing Homes
A number of long-term care facilities in our area are seeing an outbreak of coronavirus cases.
KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
Reporter Update: Local Nursing Homes Seeing Coronavirus SpikeSome local nursing homes are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
National Guard Requested At Westmoreland Manor Amid Coronavirus OutbreakWestmoreland County leaders are bringing the National Guard in to a nursing home where coronavirus cases are rising; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.
