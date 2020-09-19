Global  
 

Rapid COVID Tests To Be Distributed Across U.S. Intended To Keep K-12 Schools Open

President Trump announced Monday that 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be distributed to states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin over the next several weeks.

Fifty million of the tests will go to the most vulnerable communities, and 100 million are intended to help keep K-12 schools open, Kate Raddatz reports (2:10).

