Newsom discusses emergency response during record fire season

STARTING IN THE FUTURE IS ONTHE TOP OF THE PRIORITY LISTFOR STATE LEADERS.

FOX FORTY'SASHLEY ZAVALA REPORTS.WITH 2 NEW SERIOUS FIRESCORCHING PARTS OF NORTHERNCALIFORNIA STATE LEADERSCONTINUE TO CALL IN IN ANALREADY RECORD FIRE SEASON.

ALOT OF CONSTERNATION.IN AND AROUND THAT REGIONTHAT HAS BEEN HIT OVER ANDOVER AND OVER.AGAIN AS OF MONDAY MORETHAN 18,000 FIREFIGHTERS WORKTO CONTROL 27 MAJOR FIRESACROSS THE STATE GOVERNORGAVIN NEWSOME SAID THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT APPROVED 2 MOREFIRE MANAGEMENT ASSISTANCEGRANTS BRINGING THE TOTAL SOFAR THIS YEAR TO 15 THEGOVERNOR SAID STATE EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT LEADERS REQUESTEDHELP FROM 6 OTHER STATES.WHILE 117 AIRCRAFT ARE WORKINGTO FIGHT FLAMES FROM THE AIRMORE THAN 3.7 MILLION ACRESHAVE BURNED IN CALIFORNIA SOFAR THIS YEAR THE GOVERNORMONDAY SAID HIS PROPOSEDBUDGET FOR NEXT YEAR INCLUDESA RECORD AMOUNT OF MONEY FORFIRE PREVENTION AND FIGHTINGEFFORTS OR NOT STANDING STILLWE'RE NOT JUST VICTIMS OFFATE.WE WANT TO SHAPE THISFUTURE WE WANT TO WORK ONSUPPRESSION WORK ON PREVENTIONAND THEN WORK ON ADAPTATIONAND STRATEGIES THAT ARE LONGERTERM AS IT RELATES TODECARBONIZE IN OUR ECONOMYNEWSOM'S ADMINISTRATION POINTSTO CLIMATE CHANGE IS THEFUNDAMENTAL CAUSE OF THESEFIRES HE SAYS MOREANNOUNCEMENTS ON TACKLING THATISSUE ARE COMING SOON IN