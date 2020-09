Viral This Week: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor perform together at Raddhima Kapoor’s birthday



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor performed together on the latter sister Raddhima Kapoor’s birthday and the inside video from the party went viral on social media. Fans couldn’t get over the popular.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:37 Published 1 week ago

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt; Malaika Arora, others spotted



Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Sanjay Dutt at his house after Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. Ranbir and Alia were spotted together at Dutt’s house. Ranbir has played.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:36 Published on August 13, 2020