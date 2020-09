Tampa Bay Lightning wins Stanley Cup

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:44s - Published 6 minutes ago

The Tampa Bay Lightning was crowned the kings of the NHL after they won the 2020 Stanley Cup.

Stanley cup...THAT WAS THEthe stanley cup..lightning...have won..

And thetampa bay lightning...have won..the stanley cup..THAT WAS THE CALL FROM EDMONTONWHEN THE LIGHTNING WERE CROWNEDTHE KINGS OF THE N-H-L.

AFTER A6 GAME SERIES, TAMPA WON LASTNIGHT’S FINAL GAME 2-TO-NOTHING.THIS IS THE TEAMS SECOND OVERALLSTANLEY CUP.

THE BOLTS PATHWASN’T EASY, TAKING DOWN THEBLUE JACKETS, BOSTON BRUINS --WHO WERE RATED NUMBER ONE IN THELEAGUE DURING THE REGULAR SEASON-- AND THE ISLANDERS, WHO BEATTHE CAPITOLS IN THE FIRST ROUND.VICTOR HEDMAN WINS THECONN-SMYTHE TROPHY, THAT GETSAWARDED TO THE M-V-P OF THEPLAYOFFS.

THE TEAM HAS YE